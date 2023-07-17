Improved US performance to pep up Indian pharma Q1 show1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Analysts at Jefferies India Private Ltd expect strong US but tepid India growth for pharma companies during Q1. In the US, analysts at Jefferies expect sequential improvement for all the major exporters except Cipla.
NEW DELHI : The Indian pharma market (IPM), which is estimated to have grown 4.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June, will find support from strong performance in the US even as domestic growth rem-ains slow in the June quarter.
