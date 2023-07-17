Improved US performance to pep up Indian pharma Q1 show

Some analysts also attributed the subdued growth to delay in monsoon, in addition to the high base. The IPM had seen a strong 13.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth during the same month last year, which was largely led by a strong growth in acute segment sales such as that of antibiotics, pain relief, etc. The delayed mons-oon this year, however, meant that sales of acute segment products was muted in June.