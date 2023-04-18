Robust domestic market set to propel Indian drug makers’ Q4

Meanwhile, the healthy pace of domestic growth is boosting analysts’ confidence on the earnings growth of Indian drug makers even as they remain cautiously optimistic on growth in the US market. In the US, management commentaries post Q3 results had indicated continued pricing pressure though it’s abating slightly. Analysts are pinning hopes on reduced competitive intensity in the US and also new launches to help drive performance for Indian firms. Nevertheless, most analysts remain cautiously optimistic.

