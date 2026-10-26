Managers put more of their own money into VC/PE funds to woo limited partners

With competition for investor capital intensifying, Indian managers are committing substantial amounts of their own money to new venture capital and private equity funds to attract limited partners (LPs), going well beyond the regulatory minimums to signal conviction in their investment strategies.
Motilal Oswal Private Equity and its leadership team have consistently committed 10-12% of each fund raised over the past two decades as fund sizes grew from ₹550 crore in 2007 to ₹8,500 crore this year.