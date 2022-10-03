Indian Railway Timetable: 500 mail express trains speeded up, 130 services converted to superfast category

In addition, 130 services (65 pairs) have been speeded up by converting to Superfast category, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Overall the average speed of all trains has increased by about 5% leading to availability of nearly 5% additional paths for operation of more trains," the ministry said.
Indian Railways runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsaafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains.
The punctuality of Indian Railways for Mail Express trains during the year 2022-23 is about 84% which is about 9% more than the punctuality of about 75% achieved during 2019-20, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition, about 3,000 Passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 Crore.
The change in the train timings has come into effect from 1 October. As such, passengers travelling from 1 October are advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey by Indian Railways.
The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either visiting the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a part of digitalization of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) will now also be available as ‘e-Book’ which can be downloaded from IRCTC website.