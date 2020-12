Indian Railways awards 'regular supplier' status to JSPL for special grade rails

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) becomes India's first private company to get "Regular Supplier" status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

With this, Indian Railways, its subsidiary, and track laying contractors can source 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails manufactured by JSPL and utilize them for their ongoing and upcoming projects, according to an official release.

"We are happy that Indian Railways has awarded regular supplier status to JSPL made 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails, it would be a big push towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. And it is a good achievement for our Rail business. We are thankful to RDSO and Ministry of Railways for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails of JSPL", said Mr V R Sharma, MD, JSPL.

Earlier, the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDS0), which works under the ambit of the Ministry of Railways, had approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant.

Railway Board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways. It is now established that JSPL is capable of meeting Indian Railway's quality requirements.

JSPL is also supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of Kolkata Metro rail tracks. It had also exported more than 2 Lakh tonnes of rails. Earlier RDS0 approved the 1080 grade HH rails of JSPL manufactured at its Raigarh plant in Chattisgarh. 1080 Head Hardened grade was approved by the internationally accredited agency TUV-Nord-Luxembourg (Gr 1080HH).

JSPL also bagged an order from Pune Metro to supply Head Hardened Rails and its rails have been used in special freight corridors and High-speed Train projects. Soon, JSPL is planning to supply grade 1175 HT for heavyweight traffic rail tracks conceived by the Indian Railways.

