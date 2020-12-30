Indian Railways awards 'regular supplier' status to JSPL for special grade rails

"We are happy that Indian Railways has awarded regular supplier status to JSPL made 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails, it would be a big push towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. And it is a good achievement for our Rail business. We are thankful to RDSO and Ministry of Railways for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails of JSPL", said Mr V R Sharma, MD, JSPL.