Indian Railways crosses 1,000 MT in freight loading in FY22-23

Indian Railways crosses 1,000 MT in freight loading in FY22-231 min read . 09:17 PM IST
- Coal contributed 485 MT in the 1,000 MT mark against the 425 MT last year, registering a 14.25% growth
NEW DELHI :Indian Railways (IR) crossed 1000 million tons (MT) in freight transportation in FY 22-23, said the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :Indian Railways (IR) crossed 1000 million tons (MT) in freight transportation in FY 22-23, said the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.
IR has loaded 1,002 MT of freight in the current year. On 06 December last year, Railways had achieved a freight loading of 926.4 MT.
IR has loaded 1,002 MT of freight in the current year. On 06 December last year, Railways had achieved a freight loading of 926.4 MT.
“This year, Railways has registered incremental loading of 76.3 MT with growth rate of 8.25%. In revenue terms, the freight revenues stood close to Rs. 1,08,593 crores in the current year, compared to the Rs. 93,532 crores last year till 06 December. This reflects an improvement of 16.10%," the ministry added.
Coal contributed 485 MT in the 1,000 MT mark against the 425 MT last year, registering a 14.25% growth. It is also the biggest contributor to incremental volumes with 60 MT of incremental traffic in the period.
“The second biggest contributor to incremental volumes this year has been balance other goods segment (a basket of commodities like stone, ash, bauxite, metals, automobiles, Gypsum salt, salt etc) which has shown 10% improvement (83 MT in current FY as vis-à-vis 75 MT in last FY) in loading resulting in 19% increase in revenue," the ministry said.
Third biggest contributor to this growth is Cement and clinker group, with 8% increase in volume followed by fertilizers which registered a growth of 13.9% with incremental volumes of 4.7 MT.
“Following the Mantra, ‘Hungry for Cargo’, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams," the ministry added.