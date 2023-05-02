Indian retail space leasing soars in Q1 2023, signals sector’s strong growth1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Ahmedabad led the absorption with a 27% share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 26%, and Bangalore and Chennai at 14% each
NEW DELHI : The retail space leasing in India has more than doubled to 1.5 million square feet in Q1 2023, a new report from real estate consulting firm CBRE has said.The ‘India Market Monitor – Q1 2023’ report also highlights a staggering 474% year-on-year increase in retail supply during the same period, reflecting robust growth in the sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×