Indian School of Hospitality elevates Kunal Vasudeva as managing director1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Vasudeva will be responsible for the growth of the institute’s academic offerings, maintaining academic standards and leveraging the policy framework of the new National Education Policy to foster international quality, multi-disciplinary education in India
Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a hospitality and culinary arts education institution, has appointed Kunal Vasudeva as managing director of the organisation. Vasudeva has also been elevated to the position of co-founder. He was earlier the chief operating officer of the company.