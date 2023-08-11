Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a hospitality and culinary arts education institution, has appointed Kunal Vasudeva as managing director of the organisation. Vasudeva has also been elevated to the position of co-founder. He was earlier the chief operating officer of the company.

Dilip Puri, who is the founder and CEO of the institute, will now become executive chairman.

The hospitality institute is now a part of Sommet Education, a higher education company in the area of hospitality management and business and culinary arts, based in Switzerland. It owns globally renowned brands Les Roches, Glion and Ecole Ducasse. Sommet Education has 18 campuses across eight countries.

Vasudeva will be responsible for the growth of the institute’s academic offerings, maintaining academic standards and leveraging the policy framework of the new National Education Policy to foster international quality, multi-disciplinary education in India, they said in a statement.

‘’He has been a part of ISH since its inception and has demonstrated his knowledge, passion and dedication in bringing it up to the level it is in six years. I look forward to his leadership as we steer the institution towards a future full of opportunities with the rapidly changing landscape of higher education in India,“ said Puri.

Vasudeva said, “We stand at the cusp of India’s remarkable growth story. Our role is not merely to witness, but to actively contribute to this narrative by moulding a generation of learners who will raise the bar in the hospitality industry, globally. Drawing strength from Puri’s transformative vision, we aim to transcend the conventional contours of education."

The ISH philosophy is to impart lifelong skills to students to help them succeed as leaders of tomorrow – giving them the tools they need to shape one of the biggest industries worldwide.