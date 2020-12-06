Short-video companies in India have been enjoying a boom since the Indian government first banned Chinese apps in the country, back in June. The first wave of the bans included TikTok, Vigo Video and Helo, three apps that are owned by Chinese Bytedance. This created a void of about 170-200 million active users who were left looking for a short-video platform to go to. The government also banned Snack Video last month, which is another Chinese short video platform, that had been leading the industry since the ban on TikTok.