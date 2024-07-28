Companies
'Indian single malts are helping the entire category grow'
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 28 Jul 2024, 02:20 PM IST
- With domestic consumers making a beeline for India-made single malts, the entire single malt whisky category is experiencing a surge in the country, says Sachin Mehta, country director-India operations, at William Grant & Sons that sells brands like Glenfiddich and Monkey Shoulder here.
Propelled by the enhanced premiumisation trend that started during the Covid-19 pandemic, single malt whiskies, especially Indian brands, have been all the rage over the past few years. But international spirits makers, particularly those who make single malts, are unfazed by this.
