Indian smartphone users exhibit slowdown in their upgrade cycles

As a result, experts said that the emphasis on mid-segment devices has become an industry-wide strategy to overcome the shortage of components. According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of phones priced under ₹10,000 accounted for 30% of all smartphone shipments in the quarter ended December 2021, dropping by 5% year-on-year. On the other hand, shipments in the ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 segments accounted for 23% of all shipments and grew by almost 100%.