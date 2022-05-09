This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I am bullish on Indian entrepreneurs taking the world by storm. Founders should remember that valuations are temporary, values are forever, OYO founder said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On the virtues that any entrepreneur should acquire, OYO's Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, ‘they should remember that valuations are temporary and values are forever, and they must focus on doing good and stay grounded.’ The comment comes on the day when India crossed the 100 unicorns mark.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the virtues that any entrepreneur should acquire, OYO's Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, ‘they should remember that valuations are temporary and values are forever, and they must focus on doing good and stay grounded.’ The comment comes on the day when India crossed the 100 unicorns mark.
Retweeting his video message posted by Startup India, the OYO founder commented, "I am bullish on Indian entrepreneurs taking the world by storm. Founders should remember that valuations are temporary, values are forever. Focus on doing good & stay grounded."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said it seems like India is not walking anymore when only one or two unicorns were added a year."
"We are now sprinting towards glory to make India the largest entrepreneurial ecosystem in the world," he said.
Pointing out that there is a presence of entrepreneurs and markets in Tier II, III and IV towns in India, he said, “digitisation of small and medium enterprises, and the support of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by creating the right ecosystem as key factors for the growth of startups in the country."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Regarding India crossing the 100 unicorns mark, he commented, "it's not just a milestone but a stepping stone that lays the path for the next 1,000 unicorns making a difference from Delhi to Denmark."