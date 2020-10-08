Indian startup developers will form an independent group: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

“Earlier, we were disjointed in our approach, but now all of us have come together to fight these technology giants. No, longer can they have a ‘divide’ and rule policy since we are united. And this is not just a fight against google but also Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, which keep spreading fake news and slander. The crux of the problem is that they do npt follow the rules of India, and get away by saying that they are not regulated by Indian laws," said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii, which has filed a defamation suit against Twitter, and is fighting the case in the Bombay City Civil Court.