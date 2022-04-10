Indian startup funding crosses $10 billion for third consecutive quarter: Report

Further, in Q1, around 80 M&A transactions also took place in the start-up ecosystem, boosted primarily by roll-up e-commerce companies. Firms like Curefoods, Mensa Brands, GlobalBees, and MyGlamm which have M&A as their core business strategy remained as the top acquires in the period under review. Meanwhile, companies like Upscalio and Evenflow are other roll-up e-commerce companies to join the bandwagon this quarter.