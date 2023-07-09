Indian startups raise $3.8 bn in H1 2023, lowest half-yearly funding in 4 years; Saas, D2C, fintech top invested sectors3 min read 09 Jul 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Indian startups raised $3.8 billion in H1 2023, a 36% decrease from H1 2022 and the lowest in four years, with fintech, SAAS, and D2C as the most funded sectors. M&A transactions remained stable, while Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai were the key startup cities.
Indian startups raised $3.8 billion in the first half of 2023 (January to June), falling by a massive 36% as compared to the fundraising in H1 of 2022. This is also the lowest six-month funding in the last four years, as per PwC India research report. Furthermore, Fintech, SAAS, and D2C continued to be the most funded sectors in H12023.
