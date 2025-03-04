New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Indian startups raised a total of USD 1.65 billion (about ₹14,418 crore) in funding at a median valuation of USD 83.2 million in February 2025, according to data from Tracxn.

This brings the total funding in FY25 (April-February) to USD 25.4 billion, spread across 2,200 rounds, the data showed.

The February figure marks a 19.5 per cent uptick from USD 1.38 billion in total funding in January 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the total amount of fundraise was down from USD 2.06 billion secured in February 2024.

Entrepreneurs in the country's startup capital, Bengaluru, secured funding worth USD 353 million, with a median round size of USD 2 million.

Those in Mumbai grabbed total funding of USD 102 million but with a higher median round size of USD 5 million.

Fintech firm Oxyzo led the February funding pack, having raised ₹100 crore in conventional debt. It was followed by online B2B platform udaan, which closed a Series G equity funding round of USD 75 million, led by M&G Plc.

Other major fundraises included those of SpotDraft, Cashfree Payments, Zeta, and Geniemode, among others.

The median round size in February 2025 was USD 1.92 million, according to Tracxn.

The second month of 2025 saw some notable business acquisitions.

Head Digital Works acquired Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for ₹491 crore.

Bengaluru-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) firm Perfios acquired fraud detection platform Clari5, while Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors (MO Alts) acquired a majority stake in Megafine Pharma for ₹460 crore.

As per Tracxn data, a total of 16 IPOs were listed during the month under review, with a USD 26.5 million median IPO market capitalisation. Some notable listings included Hexaware, AJAX, Ken India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, and Royal Arc.

Sharks Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal led the investor chart. Among VC firms -- Blume Ventures, Eximius Ventures, Unicorn India Ventures, Peak XV, Accel, and Nexus Venture Partners led the fundraises.