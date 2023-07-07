Indian startups witness 72% decline in funding during H1 2023: Report

Indian startups witness 72% decline in funding during H1 2023: Report2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Indian startup funding declined by 72% in H1 2023 compared to the same period last year, with $5.5bn in total funding. The number of funding rounds also decreased. However, India is still a fast-growing economy with potential for growth, particularly in the electric vehicle sector.
Indian startups witnessed a 72% decline in funding during the first half of 2023 as compared to last year in the same period, according to a report titled ‘Tracxn Geo Semi-Annual Report: India Tech- H1 2023’. This year from January to June (H1), the total startup funding was $5.5 billion in the country.
