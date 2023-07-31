According to the report, domestic sugar prices have surged by around 5% between March and June this year, reaching ₹34/kg, following two years of steady rates at ₹32/kg. The rise in prices can be attributed to an estimated 7% decline in total sugar production during the current season ending 30 September, primarily due to unseasonal rains adversely affecting major sugarcane-growing regions such as Maharashtra and Karnataka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}