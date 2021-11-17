Indian Super League launches digital collectibles

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Hero Indian Super League (ISL), in association with licenced partner Terra Virtua platform, has announced the launch of its series of digital collectibles. The debut collection comprises 27,500 team posters and 242,000 trading cards, made available ahead of the 2021-22 season. The ISL metaverse on the platform will offer its fans a chance to own a piece of their favourite club and players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Hero Indian Super League (ISL), in association with licenced partner Terra Virtua platform, has announced the launch of its series of digital collectibles. The debut collection comprises 27,500 team posters and 242,000 trading cards, made available ahead of the 2021-22 season. The ISL metaverse on the platform will offer its fans a chance to own a piece of their favourite club and players.

Its digital collectibles will include rare team posters from ISL’s 11 clubs; ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. The series will also include a 'Titans Collection' of player trading cards of the biggest stars in Indian football. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Its digital collectibles will include rare team posters from ISL’s 11 clubs; ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. The series will also include a 'Titans Collection' of player trading cards of the biggest stars in Indian football. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Fans will also get free digital collectibles of the club they support while signing up on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISL said it is the first sports property in India to announce a partnership with London-based Terra Virtua to create and launch collectables.

Terra Virtua is a fully immersive social, digital collectibles platform and a marketplace using blockchain technology. It currently offers themed digital collectables across a range of popular movies, television shows and comic books.

An ISL spokesperson said this endeavour will engage the vast demographics of fans of the league and all its clubs and make them feel closer to the action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terra Virtua co-founder Gary Bracey added that their company was driving the digital transformation of sports fan engagement through digital collectables, bringing people closer to their favourite teams. Terra Virtua uses blockchain technology to allow collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in augmented reality, virtual reality and in 3-D on PCs.