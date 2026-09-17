Indian utility vehicles overtake passenger cars in overseas markets, eye export dominance for first time in FY27

NEW DELHI: Indian sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and other larger vehicles have raced ahead of smaller passenger cars in the export market in the first five months of this fiscal year, paving the way for them to dominate annual overseas sales for the first time in FY27, according to two industry executives and analysts.
Higher exports of such utility vehicles, driven by India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, have helped the category maintain a lead over passenger cars for the past 10 months.