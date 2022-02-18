NEW DELHI : Indian authorities have raided the offices of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. over suspected tax evasion, triggering a protest from Beijing, in the latest sign that border tensions between the two countries are spilling into commercial ties.

Searches are being conducted at the company’s premises in the city of Gurgaon, just outside the capital, New Delhi, and in the southern tech hub of Bangalore, an Indian tax official told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“The searches are still on. We are looking at their financial books and records," she said.

Evita Cao, Huawei’s spokeswoman, said the company was confident that its operations in India “are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations."

Ms. Cao said the company had been informed about the visit of the income tax team and also of its meeting with some Huawei personnel.

“We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations, and follow the right procedure," she said.

Gao Feng, a spokesman for China’s commerce ministry, told a news conference in Beijing on Thursday that Indian authorities had taken a series of measures against Chinese enterprises and products in India that he said had gravely damaged the rights and interests of China businesses.

“China is seriously concerned about this," said Mr. Gao, according to a transcript of the news conference provided by the ministry.

Mr. Gao said that foreign investors, including Chinese enterprises, had created a large number of jobs in India and made positive contributions to its economic development but were increasingly worried about its investment environment.

“It is hoped that India will improve its business environment and treat all foreign investors, including Chinese enterprises, in a fair, transparent and nondiscriminatory manner," he said. “China and India are neighbors who cannot move away and are important economic and trade partners to each other."

The tax raids on Huawei are the latest sign that the Indian government is taking a tougher stance toward Chinese companies following an uptick in tensions over the two countries’ disputed Himalayan border, where a bloody clash in 2020 left troops on both sides dead.

The raids follow similar operations last year at the Indian premises of ZTE Corp., another Chinese telecommunications equipment maker, as well as Chinese-origin handset companies Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp and Xiaomi Corp.

In 2020, the Indian government banned TikTok and a host of other popular short video apps from China, saying they threatened the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Earlier this week, New Delhi banned 54 Chinese apps including Tencent Xriver, Nice Video baidu, Viva Video Editor, and gaming app Garena Free Fire Illuminate.

India, one of the world’s biggest and most-competitive telecommunications markets, has defended its actions against Chinese companies, citing security and privacy concerns.

New Delhi has also kept Huawei out of trials for the coming 5G mobile telecommunications network.

Still, the company built a sizable share of the country’s 4G infrastructure, with contracts from operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

That makes Huawei India’s fourth-largest mobile infrastructure supplier behind Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. and Ericsson AB, accounting for 10% to 20% of the market, according to Stefan Pongratz, vice president of Dell’Oro Group, a telecom market research firm.

For Huawei, India accounts for a small share of its telecom revenue—some 4% to 5%, according to a rough estimate from telecom analyst Edison Lee of investment bank Jefferies. Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecom equipment, recorded about $48 billion in revenue from telecom carriers globally in 2020.

The market could become more significant to Huawei if it wins clearance to build 5G networks, whose construction in India haven’t begun in any meaningful way, Mr. Pongratz said.

Huawei over the years has made forays into India’s highly competitive mobile phone market, currently led by Xiaomi, though with little success. Most notable was a push to sell devices made by Huawei’s former budget brand, Honor, but its devices failed to gain traction, said Neil Shah, an analyst at the mobile research firm Counterpoint Research. Huawei smartphone sales have collapsed globally due to U.S. restrictions on the company’s ability to source chips.

