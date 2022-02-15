Indian tech industry tops $200 bn in revenue, aims $350 bn by FY26

“Fiscal 2022 has been a breakthrough year for the Indian technology industry. We’ve posted solid, broad-based growth, massively increased jobs, and are proud that we continue to be an engine for India’s economic growth, and a beacon for inclusion and diversity. We are excited about the opportunities in the Techade as we enter an era of exponential transformation and technology becomes indispensable to progress. We remain committed to catalysing the trillion-dollar digital economy with our focus on talent, technology, collaboration, and innovation," said Rekha M. Menon, chairperson, Nasscom.

