Indian tech services sector to generate $300-350 billion revenue by 2025

New Delhi: As industries across the world witnessed a rapid acceleration in digitization, technology-driven companies are now leading the path to a faster recovery globally.

The tech services industry in India is likely to grow by 2-4% over the next five years, reaching $300-350 billion in annual revenue, if it can win in the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and other emerging technologies, according to a new Nasscom-McKinsey report.

The report 'Future of Technology Services – Winning in this decade' says that reaching this milestone will require closer collaboration among stakeholders across the private sector, academia and the government.

Valued at roughly $1 trillion today, tech services is now among the biggest contributors to economic growth around the world and especially in India—the industry now produces about 27% of the nation’s exports and provides livelihoods for about 4.4 million people.

“The Indian Technology services sector can utilize the potential of deep technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, etc through effective transformational practices, thereby contributing to the overall economy in the coming decade," said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

Despite this, players across the sector face challenges like driving growth in revenue per employee and providing them with digital skills. However, with the government playing a more significant role in digital services, increased investment and innovation, and the rise of regional power centers dominated by local players, businesses and the industry will see a massive transformation in the next decade.

“The government needs to encourage and support digital literacy and skilling to ensure its talent, energy, imagination, knowledge, and unmatched commitment unites to address the customers' surging needs. It is equally vital for India to reach a new level of cooperation to continue the remarkable growth observed in the sector," added Ghosh.

Fuelling over 50 digital initiatives across sectors like banking and finance, healthcare and governance, the technology services industry continues to be a prime driver of India's digital dream with a contribution of 8% to the overall economy. With the ongoing pandemic and the pace at which almost every sector has accelerated their digital transformation journeys, the increasing cloud consumption and other digital services like AI and Machine Learning (ML) are making way for the digital and cloud services, with an opportunity to reach $600-700 billion by 2025. Coupled with cybersecurity and IoT digital spending, the technology services are expected to reach $300-350 billion in revenue by 2025.

According to the report, the next decade will continue to witness growth in technology spend – primarily driven by the rise of technology natives and digital re-inventors, new tech-enabled business models, direct-to-stakeholder channels and a rise in demand for Digital 2.0 accelerated by the industrialization of Cloud, AI and cybersecurity.

As the competition intensifies, scale and specialization will be critical to succeed in the next decade of technology services.

Providers will need to refresh their service lines and offerings and stay relevant to cater to these more digitally adept enterprises, who expect higher-quality services and have very different buying behavior. Talent will also be a key differentiator, and the war for acquiring and retaining the next-gen talent will aggravate in the future.

To pursue these opportunities and contribute to the overall growth, there is a need for a complete shift in the operating model and concerted action from the industry and the government to reimagine enablers to sustain India’s position as the hub for digital services growth and reorganize the industry with business model innovation before the next big wave of disruption transforms the world again.

