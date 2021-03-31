Indian tech services sector to generate $300-350 billion revenue by 2025

Fuelling over 50 digital initiatives across sectors like banking and finance, healthcare and governance, the technology services industry continues to be a prime driver of India's digital dream with a contribution of 8% to the overall economy. With the ongoing pandemic and the pace at which almost every sector has accelerated their digital transformation journeys, the increasing cloud consumption and other digital services like AI and Machine Learning (ML) are making way for the digital and cloud services, with an opportunity to reach $600-700 billion by 2025. Coupled with cybersecurity and IoT digital spending, the technology services are expected to reach $300-350 billion in revenue by 2025.