NEW DELHI : The Indian technical textiles sector is growing fast, the products are evolving with superior technical parameters, Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday said

She was speaking while inaugurating ‘Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles @2047′, the 10th International Exhibition and Conference on Technical Textiles at the Bombay Exhibition Centre at Goregaon in Mumbai.

Addressing industry representatives and other stakeholders, she said that the future of the textile sector is closely linked with the growth of the technical textile industry.

The minister observed that as the global technical textile industry continues to grow, India is poised to benefit from the expansion. Domestic consumption and export are both expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, making this an important time for the industry, she added.

The minister pointed out that Indian Technical Textiles industry is expanding quickly in terms of output and value, and a variety of industries benefit from its products, including those in the automotive, agricultural, home care, construction, aerospace, protective gear, and healthcare sectors, among others as these products have improved functional qualities like greater tenacity and strength as well as better thermal and chemical resistance.

“The end use of technical textiles caters to a wide variety of industries, thereby making it a high value sector in India".

MoS Textiles further informed that India is the third largest exporter of textile and apparel. “We have shifted gear from low value textile raw materials to high value upstream industries such as readymade garments, industrial and technical textiles".

The minister also stated that the government is taking all necessary efforts to promote technical textiles with initiatives such as the PLI scheme, HSN Codes, National Technical Textile Mission, amongst others.

“The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for textiles for Man Made Fibre Fabrics & Apparel, and Technical Textiles is expected to attract investment of Rs. 19,798 crores for manufacturing. The response of the industry has been very encouraging."

The minister further stated that the G20 Presidency of India can play an important role in strengthening our textile, apparel and merchandising industry. She recalled that the PM GATI SHAKTI–National Master Plan is essentially a digital platform that would bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects such as Highways, railways, irrigation, power, renewable energy, irrigation, healthcare, etc. She said that PM Gati Shakti presents significant opportunities for technical textiles to be used extensively.

The minister also mentioned the National Technical Textiles Mission which has an outlay of Rs. 1,480 crores. The key pillars of NTTM include ‘Research Innovation & Development’, ‘Promotion and Market Development’, ‘Education, Training and Skilling’ and ‘Export Promotion’.

“The focus of the Mission is for developing usage of technical textiles in various flagship missions and programmes of the country including strategic sectors".