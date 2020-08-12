Indian Terrain eyes small town growth, focuses on online sales

New Delhi: Homegrown fashion apparel and accessories firm Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. said it is in the process of expanding its retail footprint with the launch of 20 new retail stores in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns. The company, which has completed two decades of operations, has opened stores in Hubli, Lucknow, Siwan, Ooty, Ganganagar and Srinagar among others.