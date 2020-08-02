Indian TikTok influencers scramble for earnings, followers after app ban

Geet, another TikTok influencer with 11 million followers, has now started using Instagram Reels, but misses the exposure that TikTok provided. Geet is a social worker who works with youth and at-risk teens in India and creates motivational and educational content. “TikTok was an extension of the work I was doing. It allowed me to connect to teens at larger scale. The underprivileged kids I worked with, they were using TikTok more than any other platform," she adds.