Promoters slash pledge by record $11 bn in Q41 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Top companies whose promoter pledge values have come down include Adani group’s listed firms, Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and JSW Steel
Promoters of India’s top 500 companies, which contribute 96% to the overall market value of listed firms, have brought down their share pledges by at least ₹88,345 crore (approximately $11 billion) during the March quarter. Mint research based on the latest regulatory filings shows this is a record pledge reduction by Indian companies in any single quarter.
