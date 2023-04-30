Promoters slash pledge by record $11 bn in Q4

Promoters pledge their shares mostly with banks or non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) as collateral to raise corporate loans or to raise money in their personal capacity to infuse equity in the company. With banks, which generally provide project-specific funding, shares are mostly pledged as secondary collateral, and the promoters are given adequate time to bridge the gap between the original value of the shares pledged and the reduced value.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}