Home >Companies >News >Indian travel firm Yatra scraps merger deal with US-based Ebix

India's Yatra Online Inc said on Friday it was terminating a pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc , and had filed a litigation seeking "substantial" damages for Ebix's alleged breach of deal terms.

Ebix had agreed to buy Yatra in 2019 for an enterprise value of $337.8 million, aiming to beef up its portfolio of Indian travel companies, including Mumbai-based Mercury Travels and Delhi-based Leisure Corp.

Indian travel services company Yatra said it is seeking damages against Ebix for breaching terms of their merger agreement, including clauses on representations and covenants.

Ebix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Separately, Yatra said it has implemented certain cost-saving measures starting April, including cutting management salaries by half and freezing salary hikes to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

Shares of Yatra were about 8% lower in extended trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
By the end of June 2020, BSE EBIX plans to enroll health products from Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Star Health and Allied Insurance. Photo: iStock

BSE EBIX launches health insurance products on its platform

2 min read . 03 Jun 2020
Yatra 2020 will be performed by using helicopters from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to the cave shrine

Amarnath Yatra 2020 to begin on July 21 till August 3. All details here

2 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout