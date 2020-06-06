Subscribe
Indian travel firm Yatra scraps merger deal with US-based Ebix
Indian travel firm Yatra scraps merger deal with US-based Ebix

1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Reuters

Indian travel services company Yatra said it is seeking damages against Ebix for breaching terms of their merger agreement, including clauses on representations and covenants

India's Yatra Online Inc said on Friday it was terminating a pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc , and had filed a litigation seeking "substantial" damages for Ebix's alleged breach of deal terms.

Ebix had agreed to buy Yatra in 2019 for an enterprise value of $337.8 million, aiming to beef up its portfolio of Indian travel companies, including Mumbai-based Mercury Travels and Delhi-based Leisure Corp.

Indian travel services company Yatra said it is seeking damages against Ebix for breaching terms of their merger agreement, including clauses on representations and covenants.

Ebix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Separately, Yatra said it has implemented certain cost-saving measures starting April, including cutting management salaries by half and freezing salary hikes to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

Shares of Yatra were about 8% lower in extended trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

