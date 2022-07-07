Indian funds’ overseas investment plans run into RBI barrier

Overseas investments by Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) cumulatively hit the $1.5 billion threshold just last week, one of the people cited above said. Sebi allows 25% of an AIF’s investible corpus to be invested overseas at an individual level with a $1.5 billion cap at an aggregate level for all AIFs. This threshold was set in 2015 at $500 million with a rider that they are connected to Indian firms. The limit was raised in 2018 to $750 million and doubled to $1.5 billion in May 2021.