Radico Khaitan withdraws ‘Trikal’ brand name for new range of single-malt line-up: ‘Not just a business decision...’

Indian whisky manufacturer, Radico Khaitan, on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, announced the company's decision to withdraw the ‘Trikal’ brand name from its new range of single-malt whisky line-up, according to an exchange filing. This move comes after concerns emerged about the brand name hurting religious sentiments.

As per the announcement, the company conducted an internal review, after which it decided to withdraw the brand name on Wednesday.

“We understand that concerns have been raised regarding the brand name. As a responsible and sensitive organization, post internal review we have decided to withdraw the brand,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Radico Khaitan highlighted that they are placing this decision as a gesture of respect, reflection, and their commitment to India and the nation's culture.

“This is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country,”

Approval rejection Amid the ongoing controversy over the ‘Trikal’ whisky, the news agency ANI cited Uttarakhand government's Excise Department officials who said that the approval for the sale and registration of the alcohol has not been granted, and the company is not allowed to manufacture it in the State.

The whisky “has neither been allowed to be manufactured in the state, nor has any approval been granted for registration or sale,” the Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal told the news agency.

According to the officials cited in the report, the whisky's name hurts the religious sentiments of the state's people. The report also mentions that the state Excise Department is taking action to register FIRs against people who are spreading incorrect information about the case.

About ‘Trikal’ Whisky As per the official data collected from Radico Khaitan, the name ‘Trikal’ comes from the Sanskrit word referring to the “three times” — the past, present, and future.

The company aimed to pay tribute to India's timeless spirit, its artisans, and the soul of the nation's culture. “It is our humble effort to showcase Indian craftsmanship to the world and make our nation proud,” they said.

Radico Khaitan shares closed 0.36 per cent higher at ₹2,455.65 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹2446.90 at the previous market close. The company disclosed the withdrawal decision after market operating hours on 28 May 2025.

