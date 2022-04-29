Indian women face high burnout: Report

In comparison to the rest of the world, women in India saw fewer instances of non-inclusive conduct—harassment or microaggression—in 2022 than in 2021, although the share is still high (57%). But as many as 24% of women did not report such instances in India, as compared to 31% globally. The top three reasons for not reporting these actions were they did not believe the behaviour was serious enough to report, that they did not believe the complaint would be taken seriously, and that they were ashamed of speaking up.

