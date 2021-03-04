Mumbai:India ranks third in the world for women working in senior management positions, according to the Women in Business 2021 report by global accounting firm Grant Thornton.

The percentage of women in senior management for India stood at 39%, against the global average of 31%, which signals the changing outlook of Indian businesses towards working women.

The percentage of women leaders across key C-Suite positions in the country also emerged higher than the global average in the report.

Globally, businesses with at least one woman in the senior management role increased to 90%. In India, this stands at 98%. As much as 47% of mid-market businesses in India now have women chief executive officers (CEOs) compared with 26% globally.

“We are third with 39% women in senior management positions. With more women taking on leadership roles and diversity on board, businesses will open new opportunities for growth," said Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report also covers the impact of covid-19 in the workplace, especially on women. Nearly 88% of respondents in India believe new work practices will benefit women’s career trajectories in the long run, compared with 69% globally. “Innovative", “adaptive to change" and “courageous to take risks" will emerge as top leadership traits in 2021, the report said. “Under the challenging circumstances of 2020, the boundaries between work and home have blurred. In this scenario, it is good to see action being taken by businesses to ensure employee inclusion," said Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

