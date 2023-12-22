Indian-American Wayfair CEO bats for ‘longer work hours’, netizens say ‘every single employee should quit’
In his note celebrating the company's recent success, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah addresses the importance of working long hours, being responsive, and integrating work with life. He challenges the notion that success is rewarded through laziness and encourages a proactive and diligent approach.
Wafair CEO Niraj Shah courted outrage this week after urging employees to to embrace longer work hours and blend work with life. The end-of-year message also noted that the company — which employs around 15,000 people — had returned to profitability.
