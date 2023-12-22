comScore
Indian-American Wayfair CEO bats for ‘longer work hours’, netizens say ‘every single employee should quit’

In his note celebrating the company's recent success, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah addresses the importance of working long hours, being responsive, and integrating work with life. He challenges the notion that success is rewarded through laziness and encourages a proactive and diligent approach.

Wafair CEO Niraj Shah courted outrage this week after urging employees to to embrace longer work hours Premium
Wafair CEO Niraj Shah courted outrage this week after urging employees to to embrace longer work hours

Wafair CEO Niraj Shah courted outrage this week after urging employees to to embrace longer work hours and blend work with life. The end-of-year message also noted that the company — which employs around 15,000 people — had returned to profitability.

“Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from. There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success," CNN quoted his message to add.

The missive urged employees to find a way to "blend and balance" their personal and professional efforts and explained that “winning requires hard work". Shah also asked Wayfair employees to consider company spending as their own and negotiate prices. 

ALSO READ: Narayana Murthy's deepfake videos ‘endorsing trading app’ goes viral, Infosys founder cautions public

The remarks have not gone down well with many on social media platforms calling for all Wayfair workers to resign. 

“Every single employee at Wayfair should quit after that email from Niraj Shah," opined one Twitter user. 

“Agreed! But they should absolutely steal anything not nailed down first!" responded another.  

“Hilarious move by Wayfair CEO. Emailed the whole company to say that anyone who thinks he wants people to go home on time and have a life is “laughably" wrong," wrote a third. 

 

 

 

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 04:49 PM IST
