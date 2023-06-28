Indian-made foreign liquor volumes grow 14% in FY233 min read 28 Jun 2023, 01:06 AM IST
In 2022-23, sales of IMFL products in India gained significant momentum, reaching 385 million cases, up nearly 14% from a year ago
NEW DELHI : Whisky continued to dominate the alcoholic beverage sector with estimated sales of 243 million cases, accounting for 63% of the total market. However, after witnessing a prolonged decline in sales, gin has had a reversal in fortunes and is poised for growth in the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) segment.
