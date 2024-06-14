NTPC arm in talks with HPCL, Hindalco for green hydrogen supply joint ventures
Summary
- NGEL is discussing the possibility of seeding joint ventures with HPCL and Hindalco on the lines of the JV it has created with IndianOil Corp. Ltd, according to people aware of the matter
New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) is in talks with oil refiner and marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and copper and aluminium maker Hindalco Industries to supply these companies with green hydrogen, according to two people aware of the development.