In a video interview put out by Twin Brich cofounder Sawyer Merritt, Musk said, Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering. Andrej is director of artificial intelligence; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world.
To which musk replied, “Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!"
Before joining Tesla, Elluswamy was associated with Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai and a Master's degree in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.