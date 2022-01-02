Indian-origin was first employee to be hired for Tesla Autopilot team: Musk

In a video interview put out by Twin Brich cofounder Sawyer Merritt, Musk said, Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering. Andrej is director of artificial intelligence; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world.

