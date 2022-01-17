Indians have got used to the idea of taking holidays: Lemon Tree's Keswani

A few things: First, what we have learnt is that companies should minimise fixed costs and maximise variable costs (food costs, raw materials etc.). Second, always have liquid cash available that can enable you to mitigate risk. The third, which is true for the entire hotel industry, is that we needed to be more efficient in our cost structures. So, there is an enormous reduction in operating expenses now and will be when covid is over. Basically, what I'm saying is that all hotel companies to an extent will have their costs permanently reduced and so will be that much more profitable. I have openly said this, we will save over ₹100 crore a year with our optimised cost structures.