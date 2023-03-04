Indians opting to give online gift cards this wedding season: MakeMyTrip1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:54 PM IST
MakeMyTrip has seen a 30 per cent increase in sales of travel 'Shagun' card this wedding season, i.e., December 22-January 23 as compared to last year
Online travel platform MakeMyTrip said it has witnessed an increasing trend of consumers opting to give online gift cards to their friends, relatives, and colleagues this wedding season.
