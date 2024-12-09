Companies
IndiaRF to invest up to ₹1,000 cr in Anthea Aromatics
SummaryIndiaRF, which manages close to $850 million in assets from its maiden Fund 1, has 12 investments across nine sectors. Its investments largely focus on key India-centric themes such as domestic consumption, export-driven strategies, and core manufacturing.
India Resurgence Fund, a joint venture between the Piramal Group and Bain Capital, will invest up to ₹1,000 crore in Anthea Aromatics Pvt. Ltd for a controlling stake, the investment firm said in a statement on Monday.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more