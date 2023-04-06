AC annual sales to grow 25% till ’28: Blue Star MD

AC annual sales to grow 25% till ’28: Blue Star MD1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
India's air conditioner market is expected to grow 25% annually for at least five years, driven by the Centre's productivity-linked incentive schemes and energy-efficient ACs. The market sold about 8 million units last year and is set to cross 10 million this year, with 95% of buyers being first-time buyers and 65% in tier 3, 4 and 5 cities. The contribution of smaller cities is set to grow, aided by "affordable air conditioners". Blue Star has launched a range of affordable ACs to increase volumes and market share.
New Delhi: India’s air conditioner market is in a high growth phase and is expected to grow 25% annually for at least five years, Blue Star managing director B. Thiagarajan said.
