Rapid growth in India's ad market, China's slowing: Mindshare Asia Pacific CEO

"The adaptation of social commerce and other trends will be swift, and we need to stay ahead of the curve. For instance, we have learned about social commerce from China, better influencer marketing from Indonesia, and conversational commerce from other parts of Southeast Asia," she added.McRae emphasized the depth of talent in India, spanning the creative business and data science. "India is a great source of innovation, whether it is for data or tools. We've done interesting work with marketing, QR codes, conversational commerce, AI, etc. I'm always inspired by Indians because they always want to experiment, whereas in more mature markets, there's less desire to experiment due to a lower risk appetite. This means India is creating amazing things that haven't been seen before," she said.