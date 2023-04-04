India's Adani JV in talks for first dollar loan since Hindenburg report1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:39 PM IST
- Data centre provider AdaniConneX, a joint venture with Virginia-based EdgeConneX, will use the money for capital expenditure
A joint venture of India's Adani group is in talks with about half a dozen banks for a loan of about $220 million, which will be its first since short-seller Hindenburg released a damaging report on it this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
