India's Arvind Fashions to sell Sephora retail division to Ambani's Reliance

Arvind Fashions said on Friday it will sell its beauty brands division, which retails products of LVMH-owned beauty chain Sephora, to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's retail unit Reliance Retail for 990.2 million rupees ($11.89 million). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal, which will boost Reliance's portfolio of international brands, comes months after local media reported that Sephora and Reliance Retail had abandoned talks to form a retail partnership for the Indian market.

Reliance launched its own beauty retail platform, Tira, in April to take on the likes of Nykaa and the Tata Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal was made at an enterprise value of 2.16 billion rupees, Arvind Fashions said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Arvind Fashions surged 11.5% after the news, trimming some gains to last trade up 7.3%.

The beauty division that hosted Sephora reported a revenue of 3.37 billion rupees in fiscal 2023, or about 7.6% of Arvind Fashion's total revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

