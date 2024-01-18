Airbus India and South Asia president and managing director Rémi Maillard Thursday said India will need 2,840 new aircraft and 41,000 pilots as well as 47,000 technical staff in the next 20 years.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of ‘Wings India 2024’ (an aviation conclave and exhibition) at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad Maillard said the Netherlands-based aircraft manufacturing giant said Airbus is seeing good demand for orders from India and expects to double the company's sourcing from the country from $750 million at present.

Maillard said that in 2023, Airbus booked a record order of 750 aircraft at the Paris Airshow, following deals for 500 jets from budget carrier IndiGo and 250 from Air India, adding that the aircraft manufacturing giant has delivered 75 units to Indian carriers — 41 to Indigo, 19 to Air India, 14 to Vistara and one to Go First.

“India is a force that will power global aviation over the next decades...the forecast is that India will require 2,840 new aircraft over the next 20 years to serve the needs of its growing aviation market," the PTI quoted Maillard as saying.

Maillard further said in the next 20 years, India will not only remain the fastest-growing economy in the world with 6.2% growth annually but also the world's fastest-growing aviation market, investing close to $12 billion in building new airports and refurbishing existing ones, aiming to have about 200 airports within five years, up from 150 today.

Airbus India and South Asia president also committed to increasing its manufacturing base in the South Asian country.

Airbus and Air India are planning to step up a new joint venture training centre in Gurugram which will have ten simulators and will aim to train 5,000 pilots in the next decade.

Earlier in 2021, the European aviation major signed a deal with Tata Advanced Systems, the defence arm of Tata Group to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara of Gujarat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress seeks 20 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh from Samajwadi Party

Under the agreement, Airbus was to deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft were to be manufactured and assembled by the TASL in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two firms.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!